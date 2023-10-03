WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating the shooting death of a dog in Winchester after an owner told authorities his pet was shot and killed while out on a walk.

The Winchester Police Department told 7NEWS that officers were first alerted Monday night around 6:30 p.m. and responded to a wooded area off of Sussex Road.

According to authorities, arriving officers spoke with a pet owner who said he was walking his dog off-leash when he heard a gunshot and found his pet had been hit.

He said that while speaking with a concerned neighbor, he then heard another gunshot in the distance, 15-20 minutes after the first round was fired.

Winchester PD said officers searched the scene and surrounding area for over two hours, calling in Massachusetts State Police as well.

Police continued to monitor the area overnight and were still processing the scene Tuesday afternoon, with additional patrols operating in the area.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)