Winchester police searching for missing elderly woman with Alzheimer’s

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Winchester police are asking for help tracking down a 91-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who was last seen in the area of Old Village Drive.

Mary Piantedois is being described as a 5-foot-tall white woman who weighs 90 pounds and was last seen wearing black capri pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Winchester police at 781-729-1214.

