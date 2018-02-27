Winchester Public Library reopens just days after woman was stabbed to death inside

WINCHESTER, MA (WHDH) – The Winchester Public Library reopened Tuesday just days after a woman was stabbed to death inside.

The man accused in the deadly stabbing was held without bail Monday after pleading not guilty to the gruesome crime.

Prosecutors said Deane Kenny Stryker, 22, was in the library’s reading room on Saturday when 23-year-old Jeffrey Yao approached her from behind. According to prosecutors, Yao stabbed Stryker as many as 20 times with a 10-inch hunting knife.

Stryker was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Family members said she was in her first year at medical school.

Grief counselors, therapy dogs and police officers were on hand Tuesday to support staffers returning to work.

“The staff is devastated. Very upset. It all happened so quickly,” said Library Director Ann Wirtanen. “The outpouring of support in the community was really reassuring.”

As the community copes with the tragedy, those who visit the library are hoping for the best moving forward.

“I hope that this library will continue to be a safe place for the community. I hope that it remains what it’s always been, a jewel in this town,” Caroline Woodward said.

Police said Yao was on probation after he was arrested last September for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s home.

Neighbors described Yao as “a little odd” and said they had reported him to police over the summer, telling officers he was troubled.

Yao’s attorney J.W. Carney said his client has been battling mental illness for years and said the attack was random. Carney said there is no indication Yao knew Stryker.

A memorial has been setup outside the library in honor of Stryker. She is set to be laid to rest on Thursday.

