WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Winchester Public Schools District announced all schools will be closed Friday because of a chemical spill at Winchester High School Thursday night.

In an email sent out to parents, the district wrote, “This evening, we discovered a chemical spill in a storage cabinet in one of the chemistry prep rooms at Winchester High School. We immediately contacted the Winchester Fire Department.”

Fire officials and the Massachusetts Hazmat Team responded to the school to evaluate the situation, along with the Department of Environmental Protection and the Winchester Health Department.

Investigators said the incident appeared to involve a leaking container, and technicians are still working to pinpoint the source of the leak.

No injures have been reported.

