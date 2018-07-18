Winchester stalking suspect faces judge

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stalking suspect accused of placing a GPS tracking device on the undercarriage of a Winchester woman’s car faced a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Following a month-long investigation into the alleged stalking of a Winchester woman and the attempted breaking and entering of her home, Winchester and Lowell police executed a search warrant Tuesday at 32-year-old Shaun Tyman’s home on Acton Street in Lowell, according to a press release issued Wednesday morning.

The investigation was launched June 19, when Winchester police say they received a complaint from a woman who reported that a man she didn’t know had been caught on video trying to break into her home and crawling underneath her car.

After finding a GPS tracking device attached to the car frame, investigators analyzed the device and determined that Tyman was their suspect.

The victim said she doesn’t know Tyman in court Wednesday, however, they both work at Raytheon in Tewksbury.

Police say evidence recovered during the search of his home resulted in Tyman being arrested on charges of attempted breaking and entering and stalking.

Tyman offered no comment as he walked around the courthouse testing out the GPS tracking device the court ordered him to wear. The judge also ordered him to remain at home and stay away from the alleged victim pending the outcome of the case.

