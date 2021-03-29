Wind advisories, high wind warnings in effect across Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bay State is dealing with whipping winds, bringing with it the risk of power outages and downed tree limbs.

A high wind warning is in effect until 4 p.m. for Western and Central Massachusetts, where gusts are expected to reach up to 60 mph.

Eastern Mass. is under a wind advisory until 4 p.m., with gusts projected to reach up to 55 mph.

These winds could down trees and power lines, as well as cause power outages.

Travel may also be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Wind advisory/high wind warning up through 4pm for much of the area. pic.twitter.com/v2TJm8ac7p — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 29, 2021

For the latest forecast, visit the 7Weater page.

