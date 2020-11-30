(WHDH) — Monday started out dry with a few isolated showers but soaking rain and strong wind gusts are projected for the afternoon.

A high wind warning has been issued for the Massachusetts coastline, South Shore, Cape Cod and the Islands from 3 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 50 to 60 mph in these areas, resulting in tree damage and scattered power outages.

The rest of the Bay State, excluding Franklin and Hampshire counties, are under a wind advisory for the same time period, with gusts reaching between 45 to 50 mph.

Widespread rain is expected to arrive around 2 p.m., according to 7NEWS meteorologist Chris Lambert.

There is also a possibility for isolated thunderstorms, capable of producing tropical-like downpours and enhancing damaging wind gusts.

The rain is expected to taper off to a few scattered showers on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)