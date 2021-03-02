Wind advisory in effect for all of Mass. as bitter blast moves in

BOSTON (WHDH) - All of Massachusetts is under a wind advisory until Tuesday afternoon as gusts reach up to 50 mph.

The howling winds downed tree branches and limbs and left tens of thousands without power.

The wind advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. for Berkshire County and until 3 p.m. for the remainder of the state.

A wind chill advisory is also in effect until 10 a.m. for Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, and Western Hampshire counties; and until 11 a.m. for Berkshire County.

Wind chills reached between -15 and -5 degrees in parts of the Bay State early Tuesday morning.

The cold air won’t last long with temperatures expected to reach into the mid to upper 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

Gusty winds through much of today. Gusts 30-40mph will be common with peak gusts to around 50mph. pic.twitter.com/cj3E2MOE4T — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 2, 2021

Wind advisory until 3pm today. Gusts 40-50mph common through midday. pic.twitter.com/uNcGj66o1z — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 2, 2021

