Wind advisory issued for all of Mass. with gusts up to 55 mph expected

BOSTON (WHDH) - A wind advisory has been issued for all of Massachusetts with potentially damaging wind gusts expected through Monday night.

The advisory takes effect at 11 p.m. on Sunday and will last until 8 p.m. on Monday.

Winds will blow out of the west at 20 to 30 mph and gusts could reach 55 mph at times.

The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages are possible.

There is also chance for a few rumbles of thunder when rain with embedded downpours moves in on Sunday afternoon.

