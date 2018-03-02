Wind blows down 8 utility poles in Watertown, knocks out power

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - Eight utility poles in Watertown were blown down Friday morning.

Strong winds toppled the poles on Arsenal Street between Irving Street and School Street.

Lamp posts, telephone poles and power lines all crashed to the ground and left a tangled mess in the middle of the road.

The neighborhood is without power. The destruction stretches for about a quarter-mile down the road.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. The scene has been roped off.

A Watertown police captain says it will take until about Sunday to clear the downed poles.

No injuries were reported, but a parked vehicle was destroyed.

Traffic Alert: 8 Telephone poles have come down on Arsenal St between Irving St and School St. Avoid the area — Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) March 2, 2018

Please avoid Arsenal St until further notice. pic.twitter.com/sCKFJK8aqt — Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) March 2, 2018

