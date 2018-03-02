Wind blows down at least a dozen utility poles in Watertown, knocks out power

WATERTOWN, Mass. (WHDH) – Strong winds from Friday’s nor’easter brought down at least a dozen utility poles in a Watertown neighborhood, knocking out power.

Strong winds toppled the poles on Arsenal Street between Irving and School streets. Telephone poles and power lines all crashed to the ground and left a tangled mess in the middle of the road. The neighborhood is without power.

Please avoid Arsenal St until further notice. pic.twitter.com/sCKFJK8aqt — Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) March 2, 2018

The destruction stretches for about a quarter-mile down the road. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported but a parked vehicle was destroyed.

Utility crews were working into the night Friday to clean everything up. A Watertown police captain said it will take until about Sunday to completely clear the downed poles.

