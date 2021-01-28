Wind chill advisory, winter storm watch issued for parts of Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - A wind chill advisory has been issued for a large section of Massachusetts, while parts of the Cape and Islands are under a winter storm watch.

The wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Middlesex, and Berkshire counties from midnight tonight to 12 p.m. on Friday.

Temperatures will plunge overnight, and Friday morning will feature single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chills.

Quite the drop in temperatures overnight. Friday's sunrise at 7am will be FRIGID with single digit temperatures and subzero wind chills🥶 #7news #LayerUpAlert pic.twitter.com/rtlV49ogF3 — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) January 28, 2021

The wind chills could drop as low -20 degrees and the frigid air could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Residents are being urged to use caution while traveling outside and to wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Barnstable and Nantucket counties are under a winter storm watch from Friday morning through Friday evening.

The greatest risk for snow is east of Hyannis from Provincetown to Chatham.

Heavy snow is possible in those areas with the chance for accumulations up to 6 inches. Other parts will likely see a coating to 1 inch of snow.

Near blizzard conditions could result in difficult travel due to low visibilities, strong winds, and slick roads.

Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Old Man Winter hasn't given up yet! A wind chill advisory in effect tonight/tomorrow where wind chills could drop to -20 (minus teens elsewhere). Meantime a winter storm watch in effect for the Cape (specifically the Outer Cape) where a few neighborhoods could see 4-6" of snow! pic.twitter.com/ypT4T1R3Jv — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) January 28, 2021

For the latest updates, visit the 7Weather page.

