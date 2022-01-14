BOSTON (WHDH) - A wind chill warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as residents brace for single-digit temperatures.

Much of the western and central parts of the state are under a warning until noontime Saturday. In these areas, gusts could reach up to 40 miles per hour and the temperatures could dip down to 30 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow accumulations of six to 12 inches are also expected.

The rest of the state is under a wind chill advisory. Parts of the central and easternmost parts of the state could see 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

When wind chills are this fierce, frostbite can impact any exposed skin in about 30 minutes.

Tonight: Damaging wind gusts for Cape & the Islands



Sat: AM Chills -10º to -20º, PM Chills: Single Digits



Sun: 27º won't feel too bad with light wind & sun



Sun Night-Mon AM: Rain/snow, damaging wind gusts possible, minor-moderate coastal flooding pic.twitter.com/EtOrsLkziF — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) January 14, 2022

A strong, but fast moving system is headed toward Massachusetts and is expected to arrive overnight on Sunday.

Areas northwest of Interstate 495 could see up to six inches of snow before switching over to rain around 7 a.m. Monday.

Most locations will start to dry out by 2 p.m.

