Wind chill warnings, advisories in effect as brutal blast of Arctic air heads toward Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A brutal blast of Arctic air that created painful and life-threatening conditions throughout the Midwest this week is headed toward New England, prompting the National Weather Service to issue wind chill warnings and advisories across Massachusetts.

Temperatures plummeted to as low as minus 26 in North Dakota with wind chills as low as minus 62 in Minnesota. Some cities turned buses into warming shelters for the homeless, while the U.S. Postal Service said it would not deliver mail in some parts on Wednesday.

While it won’t be quite as cold in the Bay State on Thursday, conditions will still be extremely dangerous.

But before the chill takes hold of the region, the NWS says all of Massachusetts must brace for a “high risk” for snow squalls Wednesday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Travel is expected to be hazardous during the evening commute.

[High Impact Snow Squalls] Rain/snow has come to an end early this am, but some slippery travel expected. Otherwise, high impact snow squalls/strong winds cross the region between 3 and 7 pm this evening resulting in very hazardous travel. Bitterly cold wind chills tonight. pic.twitter.com/tn2Wp7NlTi — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 30, 2019

A wind chill warning has been issued from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday for Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Northern Berkshire, and Southern Berkshire counties.

Wind chills as low 30 below zero are expected. The dangerously cold temperatures could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, according to the NWS. Even hypothermia or death can occur if precautions are not taken.

A wind chill advisory has been issued from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday for Central Middlesex, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Essex, and Western Norfolk counties.

Wind chills as low 25 below zero are expected in those areas.

Wind chill advisory for wind chills running -15 to -25 by tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/zwfzojWAHb — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 30, 2019

A high wind warning is in effect for Barnstable and Nantucket counties, while most other areas are under a wind advisory.

Gusts could hit 60 mph on the Cape and the Islands. Boston and points out through Western Massachusetts could be battered by 50 mph gusts.

Winds going to huff and puff this afternoon and this evening. pic.twitter.com/HfgtdsAzIa — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 30, 2019

Forecasters say the bitter blast of winter weather is the result of a split in the polar vortex that allowed frigid temperatures to dip much further south than usual.

At least four deaths were linked to the weather system in the Midwest, according to the Associated Press. Hundreds of public schools also canceled classes.

