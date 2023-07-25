Storms moving across Massachusetts brought heavy rain, lightning and wind Tuesday afternoon, prompting reports of wind damage and flooding in several communities.

In Framingham, city officials said part of at least one local road was closed after “a potential microburst” shortly before 4 p.m.

In Boston, one driver said he had to wait on the roof of his car for first responders after flash flooding stalled his vehicle.

The National Weather Service’s Boston office documented several other reports of downed trees largely in Middlesex and Worcester County.

Storms in the region have triggered a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Massachusetts scheduled to expire at 5 p.m.

A flash flood warning was also in effect as of around 4:45 p.m., scheduled to remain in effect through 7 p.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)