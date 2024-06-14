BOSTON (WHDH) - Storms that moved through the Boston area Friday afternoon prompted a severe thunderstorm warning and left some damage in their wake, according to reports.

The National Weather Service’s Boston office issued its severe thunderstorm warning for the region near 1:30 p.m. Stretching as far north as Gloucester, as far south as Scituate and as far west as Milford. The warning remained in effect until 2:15 p.m.

By 2 p.m., there were reports of strong wind in several spots, with gusts as hush as 60 miles-per-hour.

There were downed powerlines and trees reported in parts of Arlington, Medford, Revere and Cambridge.

In Revere, a photo shared with 7NEWS showed a snapped tree laying across power lines near several cars near the corner of Marble Street and Washington Avenue. One other photo showed emergency crews on scene after a utility pole snapped in half in the same area.

Within Boston, damage included toppled signage and construction fencing near the Government Center Garage.

Pea-sized hail was reported in communities including Somerville and Melrose.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported scattered power outages around the Boston area as of around 2:15 p.m., including 516 customers without power in Arlington. In Malden, 256 customers were without power. There were 156 customers without power in Saugus.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

