BOSTON (WHDH) - Storms that moved through parts of Massachusetts Friday afternoon prompted severe thunderstorm warnings and left some damage in their wake, according to reports.

The National Weather Service’s Boston office issued its severe thunderstorm warning for the region near 1:30 p.m. Stretching as far north as Gloucester, as far south as Scituate and as far west as Milford. The warning remained in effect until 2:15 p.m.

By 2 p.m., there were reports of downed powerlines and trees reported in communities including Arlington, Medford, Revere and Cambridge.

In Revere, a photo shared with 7NEWS showed a snapped tree laying across power lines near several cars near the corner of Marble Street and Washington Avenue. One other photo showed emergency crews on scene after a utility pole snapped in half in the same area.

In Arlington, town officials in a statement said multiple roads were closed due to downed trees and powerlines. Officials said crews would work to clear trees and damaged limbs into the evening and continue efforts on Saturday, if necessary.

“Please exercise caution as you go out and thanks for your patience as we clean up,” the town said in a post on X.

Within Boston, damage included toppled signage and construction fencing near the Government Center Garage.

Pea-sized hail was reported in communities including Somerville and Melrose.

In Stoneham, a lightning strike sparked a fire behind a home on Fellsview Road. The Stoneham Fire Department shared photos of the emergency response and said crews were able to keep the fire from extending to the house.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported scattered power outages around the Boston area as of around 2:15 p.m., including 516 customers without power in Arlington. In Malden, 256 customers were without power. There were 156 customers without power in Saugus.

Storms had moved offshore by 2:30 p.m. But forecasters warned another round of storms could arrived over the next three to six hours, particularly in communities south of I-90.

The National Weather Service issued a new severe thunderstorm warning for part of western Massachusetts shortly before 4 p.m., warning of potential 60 mile-per-hour wind and penny-sized hail. By 4:15 p.m., the storm was moving north and east toward Worcester County.

The severe thunderstorm warning was scheduled to remain in effect until 5 p.m.

