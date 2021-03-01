Wind fans massive fire at Roxbury apartment building

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled whipping winds as they worked to put out a large fire at a Roxbury apartment building on Monday.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Edgewood Street around 4:30 p.m. struck a third alarm when they found heavy smoke and flames showing through the roof, according to a series of posts on the department’s Twitter page.

Companies receiving calls for 48 Edgewood. Dorchester. Smoke showing & 3rd alarm struck shortly after arrival pic.twitter.com/bQtYYIriUr — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 1, 2021

Firefighters were ordered out of the building and continued to try and extinguish it from above using ladder trucks.

After about an hour of work, the roof of the multi-family home caved in.

3rd alarm companies working feverishly to contain fire at corners of Southwood & Edgewood Sts in Roxbury. The roof has caved in and all operations are outside only. pic.twitter.com/Vpt9kuDDmQ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 1, 2021

According to Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner, winds are gusting at about 40 miles per hour in and around metro Boston.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Six families live inside the building. Though nothing has been confirmed, a neighbor told 7NEWS they believe everyone was able to make it outside safely.

All members has been removed from the building. Companies are attacking the fire from a defensive position. pic.twitter.com/iAJoWTA3AP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 1, 2021

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)