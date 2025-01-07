After a little break yesterday, the wind came howling back today with wind gusts over 40 mph in spots. The wind was bad, but add to it the cold temperatures (stuck in the 20s today) and it was a bitter afternoon. Wind chills stayed in the single digits through much of the day. Get used to the cold and get used to this wind, because we have two more days of it in store.

By now you’ve probably heard about the Saturday snow potential — whether from watching us in the newscasts or scrolling social media. Yesterday there were a lot of crazy model runs circulating online, so to ease any fears (or squash any excitement), this is not a major snowstorm for southern New England by any stretch. The storm is still four days away, which is too far out for finer details such as a snow map. But we can say that all indications are this storm will pass too far south of New England to give us a classic nor’easter snowstorm. We do still have to watch the track because while a hundred miles north or south may not dictate blizzard or not, it could mean the difference of flurries (if anything) or a couple of inches.

That said, I don’t have a snow map to give you, but I concocted this graphic to put our thoughts out there. Basically, anything from a few inches to nothing/only flurries is on the table. While I don’t want to take something a tiny bit more off the table — in case there would be a jump northward with the overnight models, that looks very unlikely at this point. I also think at this point we can confidently say a foot of snow is not in the conversation. This, of course, will get fined tuned each day with new model information and hopefully by Thursday we’ll have a snow map for you — if it’s even needed. Stay tuned!