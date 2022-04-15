DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A deputy fire chief was driving in Dracut Friday when he noticed a column of smoke rising out of a home on Donohue Road and he called for backup.

Crews were called to the multi-alarm blaze around 2:10 p.m. Friday and found the home nearly fully engulfed, according to a release issued by the department. Despite windy conditions, the fire was brought under control shortly before 4 p.m.

No firefighters were injured, but a dog lost its life in the fire. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The family who lived in the home was displaced, and the American Red Cross of Massachusetts was notified.

The Dracut Fire Investigation Unit and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

No further details were released.

#BREAKING House fire earlier today in Dracut. Person home at time made it out safe. One dog killed. No FFs injured. Deputy Fire Chief was driving by, saw smoke & called in the fire. Says appears to have started in back. Cause under investigation. #7News pic.twitter.com/7IO8mgUkxw — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) April 15, 2022

