NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive tree came crashing down due to high winds Wednesday night in Norwell.

The tree and its splintered branches littered a portion of River Street, blocking cars from passing through.

Fire officials say the tree took down some wires with it.

Crews are on scene making repairs.

