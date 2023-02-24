Windy conditions Friday wreaked havoc in various locations around New England, sending trees toppling and causing other problems after multiple days of messy winter weather this week.

In Middleton, a massive tree fell onto the roof of a home, nearly hitting a child who was in her upstairs bedroom at the time.

Trees also came down in Reading, among other locations.

In Waltham, a driver was on Route 128 when a piece of ice flew off another car and smashed through their windshield, prompting warnings from officials reminding drivers to clean lingering snow and ice off their vehicles.

Five people were inside the home on North Main Street in Middleton when the tree fell there, including three children.

The tree crashed on top of a fence in the back yard and on top of the home, with one branch breaking through the bedroom of Kylie Lodge, 15.

“It’s not every day that a tree falls on top of you,” Lodge told 7NEWS.

Lodge said she heard the sound of glass shattering and her sister screaming. The whole incident, Lodge said, “felt like an earthquake.”

A tree removal crew arrived on scene Friday afternoon to begin efforts to get the fallen tree off the home.

No one was injured in this incident.

In Waltham, tow truck operators said a driver was lucky after ice punched through his front windshield.

“This guy could have been killed,” one operator said.

That operator said the ice and the cracked windshield spread broken glass around the interior of the car.

Video from the scene showed the broken windshield with state police on scene after the incident.

Other incidents drew emergency responses on Friday, including a series of downed trees and power lines in Reading, according to the Firefighters Local 1640 union.

Firefighters said “numerous” power lines fell as winds whipped through the region. Firefighters continued, reporting “a few large trees” that also fell. No one was injured and there was no major damage, according to Local 1640.

Wind gusts have been ranging between 35 and 45 miles-per-hour through the day Friday in many places. The wind is expected to wane by Saturday afternoon, though bitterly cold temperatures are set to linger through the weekend.

