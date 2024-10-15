NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - More debris from a broken wind turbine is being recovered from the ocean floor near Nantucket.

The company that operates Vineyard Wind says it’s started retrieving large pieces of the broken turbine blade that settled at the bottom of the ocean after the blade collapsed in July.

Fragments washed up on Nantucket beaches for weeks afterward.

The company said a crew will also be on-hand to recover any smaller fragments that may break off during the recovery process.

