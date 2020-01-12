Wind wallops Mass., felling trees and causing power outages

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Strong winds tore down trees and damaged houses across the Cape and South Shore Sunday.

A tree fell down on a house in Sandwich, which also saw road closures due to fears of downed power lines.

Firefighters had to clean up downed trees and power lines on a boat in West Barnstable, and winds caused transformer trouble in Falmouth.

Firefighters say they’ve come to expect the heavy gusts causing problems.

“Every storm, we always end up with some tree issues,” said Duxbury Fire Captain Alex Merry. “Being a coastal community, we don’t have a lot of buffering from the wind. so sometimes the gusts do take a little bit more of a toll.”

