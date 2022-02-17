BOSTON (WHDH) - Whipping winds and heavy downpours are expected to move through Massachusetts following a day of near-record warm temperatures.

Thursday is slated to be windy and warm with temperatures forecasted to reach 60 degrees in Boston. The current record stands at 61 degrees, which was set back in 1981.

Wind gusts are slated to ramp up overnight, bringing with it the possibility of power outages and tree damage.

A high wind warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Bristol, Plymouth, Norfolk, Suffolk, Southeast Middlesex, and Southern Worcester counties.

The remainder of the state will be under a wind advisory during that time.

Wind gusts could reach 65 mph south of the Massachusetts Turnpike, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Josh Wurster.

The remainder of the state could see gusts up to 55 mph.

Rain will begin to move in from the west around 9 p.m. Thursday and will reach the Boston area by midnight.

There will be pockets of heavy rain before tapering out around 6 a.m. Friday with scattered showers and downpours remaining.

Temperatures will be near 60 degrees on Friday morning but by 7 p.m., it will dip back down into the 20s.

For more information, visit the 7Weather page.

