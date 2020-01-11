Windham, NH police searching for home burglary suspects

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Windham, New Hampshire are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects caught on video during a home robbery.

Officers responding to the reported burglary in progress just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday conducted a thorough search in the area of Glance Road after the homeowner told police he was being robbed, authorities said.

Two K9 canines from Londonderry and Salem were unable to locate the suspects, but believe they drove away in a vehicle, police said.

The homeowner told police he spotted the two suspects from a surveillance camera trying to gain entry into the rear of his home, according to police.

Both suspects appear to be wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, gloves and masks on their face during the burglary, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windham police.

