Window crashes down during burglary, pinning and killing suspect

(WHDH) — A would-be burglar was recently killed after the window he was using to climb into a home crashed down on his neck, strangling him, authorities said.

The incident happened in Lehigh Acres, Florida, on Saturday when convicted felon Jonathan Hernandez, 32, attempted to break into home, according to Lt. Russell Park, of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“While Hernandez was trying to work his way through the window, it unexpectedly closed on top of him, pinning him and keeping him suspended in air,” Park said. “When deputies arrived, they found Hernandez deceased.”

Park noted that Hernandez is “no stranger to law enforcement.” In 2014, he was arrested in connection with a murder case in the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

