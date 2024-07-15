BOSTON (WHDH) - A window pane fell from a building overlooking Causeway Street in Boston Monday, spilling shattered glass across the area and prompting a cleanup effort that continued for several hours.

Boston police said authorities first responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. after the glass fell from the 13th floor of the Verizon Building at 100 Causeway Street.

MBTA Transit Police closed the front entrance to North Station immediately after the incident, according to police.

Though there were no reported injuries, crews remained on scene as of around 4:15 p.m., with part of the area taped off with caution tape. Crews were seen working in the area to clean up leftover shards of glass.

Commuters who walk under the Verizon Building every day were shocked.

“Oh my God. I don’t even know what to say,” Kim Smith said. “How did that even happen? I mean now and then, I guess they got those little kinks. And that might be one of the kinks. I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

A building inspector said he believed the outer portion of the window popped out and shattered due to “extreme heat,” according to a police report.

“Well I’ve been in construction and I think it’s actually really crazy that something like that would happen, you know what I mean, with not that much wind and everything like that. You really wonder what could do that,” said Mike Morrisey, who saw the broken window on the ground.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)