BOSTON (WHDH) - A window pane fell from a building overlooking Causeway Street in Boston Monday, spilling shattered glass across the area and prompting a cleanup effort that continued for several hours.

Boston police said authorities first responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. after the glass fell from the 15th floor of the Verizon Building at 100 Causeway Street.

MBTA Transit Police closed the front entrance to North Station immediately after the incident, according to police.

Though there were no reported injuries, crews remained on scene as of around 4:15 p.m., with part of the area still taped off with caution tape.

Crews were seen still working in the area to clean up leftover shards of glass.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)