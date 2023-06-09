BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation continued Friday after several windows at TD Garden in Boston were found shattered earlier in the morning.

Boston police said officers first alerted around 10:35 a.m. after receiving a report of shots being fired by the sports arena. Later in the day, officials confirmed this was not the first such similar incident to happen in the area.

Multiple police cruisers could be seen in the area of Causeway Street as officers responded and located several, damaged glass windows on the side of the Garden facing I-93 on Friday.

SKY7-HD over the scene also captured a view of the cracked windows.

Boston police said their department’s crime lab and analysts were on scene but that a preliminary investigation found no evidence of anything penetrating the windows. No one was hurt.

7NEWS sources said that, as of midday, the damage to the windows appeared to have been caused by a BB gun, rather than actual bullets from a firearm.

Friday’s events, indeed, came just a matter of days after police were previously called to the Garden following reports someone shot at a window on the structure’s second floor, possibly with a BB gun, according to a police report.

The incident on June 1 left the window shattered, an officer said in the report.

As they fanned out on Friday, part of the ongoing investigation by Boston detectives involved looking for surveillance video from nearby businesses to see if they can help.

People around the Garden shared their reaction, in the meantime, with some feeling uneasy while saying they’re thankful everyone is okay.

“It can happen anywhere now,” said Brian Calabro, who works nearby. “But it’s all about how you prepare for the whole thing.”

Nobody got hurt,” one other person said. “Bottom line.”

A TD Garden spokesperson addressed recent events in a statement Friday, saying an investigation into the incident is ongoing and saying events planned at the TD Garden will go on as scheduled.

The spokesperson said anyone with information is asked to contact police.

