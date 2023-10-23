BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident involving a window washer who fell to his death in Downtown Boston is under investigation, according to police.

The Boston Police Department said emergency crews were called in Monday morning after a worker washing windows in the area of 100 Summer Street fell during an accident, dying at the scene.

According to police, members of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have since been called in as an investigation into the accident gets underway.

