BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A window washer in Brookline is expected to be OK after he was left dangling from the twelfth floor of a building Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Authorities said the worker was safely pulled in after first responders were called to Pond Avenue around 9 a.m.

“It was a good 20 to 25 minutes of him purely hanging like this,” said onlooker Doug Laf, raising both of his arms.

Laf told reporters that from what he could tell from watching down below, the window washer appeared to be able to call for help on his own.

“Kudos to that man. Honestly, he was like, he was holding on – I’m pretty sure he called 911 himself – I saw him pull out his cell phone a couple of times and then reach back up – literally from the top floor hanging like this over the window,” Laf said.

Brookline firefighters and other first responders rushed to the scene, launching a technical rescue response soon after arriving. Crews from Boston and Cambridge responded as well.

“It requires a lot of people, a lot of help, a lot of equipment,” said Brookline Fire Deputy Chief Pat Canney, explaining the process. “We need to make we secure them to our equipment and then we need to formulate a plan to either pull them up to the roof or lower them to the floor below.”

Authorities were able to carefully free the window washer and pull him to safety through the floor below, according to Canney.

Officials said the man was not injured and had been secured to a safety line throughout the ordeal.

They also mentioned that while he did not need to be taken the hospital, the worker indicated he planned on taking the rest of the day off to recuperate.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)