Winds cause power problems in Burlington, Natick

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Intense winds sweeping across the state caused significant damage in some areas.

The wicked winds brought down a huge tree in Natick and a few electrical wires were caught up in the limbs.

Police say part of the road near Speen Street is shut down and power is affected in the area.

Crews are now using chainsaws to clear the mess.

Police say the power problem could last through tomorrow.

There was a similar seen in Burlington near South Bedford Street.

Whipping winds took down a tree and some live wires with it.

There is no word on when the power will be restored to that area.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)