PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A storm with heavy rain and gusts knocked out power for tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Maine and washed out some roads there and in neighboring New Hampshire as some rivers continued to rise Monday, officials said.

Wind gusts on Sunday reached 70 mph (113 kph) near Matinicus Island, about 20 miles offshore, and 65 mph (104 kph) in Bath, where shipbuilder Bath Iron Works has numerous cranes. There were no immediate reports of serious damage.

More than 50,000 homes and businesses were in the dark Monday morning across Maine, and flood warnings were in effect for a number of rivers in Maine and New Hampshire, officials said.

Some parts of southern Maine experienced more than 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain, and a few topped 5 inches (13 centimeters), said Stephen Baron, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.

Some roads were damaged in New Hampshire, including part of the Kancamagus Highway, which cuts through the White Mountain National Forest. Police in Lincoln said the road was closed Monday morning east of the Hancock Campground due to several washouts near Conway.

