ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The windshield of an Armstrong Ambulance that was transporting a patient was shattered by a large chunk of ice that flew off a vehicle on Interstate 93 over the weekend, officials announced Wednesday.

Two EMTs were traveling in the ambulance with the patient around 11:30 a.m. Saturday near the Interstate 95 interchange when the chunk of ice struck the windshield, Armstrong officials said in a news release.

There were no reported injuries and the EMTs were able to safely transport the patient to their intended location.

The incident has since been reported to Massachusetts State Police.

“Following any type of snowstorm or icy weather, it’s imperative that drivers remove snow and ice from their vehicles, especially the roofs, as falling ice can cause major damage to other vehicles or serious injury to their occupants,” Armstrong CEO Richard Raymond said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

