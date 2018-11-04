Windstorm knocks out electricity to 70k in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — About 70,000 Maine residents are without electricity after a storm that saw wind gusts of between 50 and 60 miles per hour blow trees and limbs onto power lines across much of the state.

On Sunday morning Central Maine Power was reporting just under 33,000 customers without power while Emera Maine was reporting just over 37,000 in the dark.

Saturday’s high winds came with the heavy rains that soaked much of Maine.

The weather Sunday is supposed to be better, with highs in the 40s and sun.

