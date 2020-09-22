Windsurfer runs into dangerous waters off Duxbury Beach

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A windsurfer is safe and sound Tuesday night but shortly before, he ran into some dangerous waters off Duxbury Beach and had to call for help.

The surf was rough and the winds were whipping as Hurricane Teddy churned hundreds of miles off the coast of Massachusetts creating a bit of a close call for the man who found himself trapped in the current with no way out.

Local police and fire crews arrived on the scene and put the Coast Guard on call just in case they were not able to make it out to him in time.

“Luckily, by the time we got here and got everything in order, that kite surfer was able to kind of make his way into shore,” Sargeant Nick Jamali said. “The surf conditions were pretty intense right now so we were pretty concerned for him.”

His friend, Charlie Lopsian said these things just happen sometimes.

“The wind was really whipping and the waves were really big,” he said. “So, that adds up to problems if you get caught in it and that’s what he did. He got caught in the surf.”

The man was thankfully not injured.

The incident caught the attention of many other thrill-seekers on the bayside.

“Rescues need to happen sometimes but thankfully most kite surfers are aware of how to self-rescue,” Matt O’Hern said.

Officers used the encounter to issue a warning to the public: be careful and be safe.

“It’s dangerous not only for yourself but for those who are trying to make sure you’re safe and are going to have to come in after you.”

