It was a messy day with snow, ice and rain. Towns added a coating to about 2” to the winter snow tally. We could add a few inches to that this weekend.

First, it’s all about the wind. The wind will crank up out of the northwest tonight as cold air works in. A Wind Advisory was expanded to most of our region, outside of Plymouth County, the Cape and Islands. This runs tonight through tomorrow. Gusts between 40 and 50 mph could cause isolated tree damage and lead to a few power outages.

Tonight not only will be windy, it will be cold. Temperatures fall into the teens and twenties as skies become mostly clear. You’ll want to dress for temperatures that feel like the single digits out the door tomorrow morning.

As we continue to bring in cold air on a strong northwest wind tomorrow, high temperatures will struggle to reach the freezing mark. Highs will be in the upper 20s/low 30s. It will feel more like the teens most of the day with the gusty wind. Luckily, we’ll see sunshine tomorrow, with some afternoon clouds building in.

Thick cloud cover returns for Saturday. It will be cold, but luckily there won’t be a lot of wind. Highs stay near 30. This is ahead of our next storm. Most of the day is dry.

Snow starts to break out by 3-4 pm in western Mass. It will fill in east through the evening. Some steady snow will fall Saturday night into early Sunday morning. A changeover to ice and rain will occur as we get closer to sunrise as the rain/snow line lifts north. We’ll have freezing rain, sleet and rain throughout the day. The best chance for freezing rain and sleet will be inland with rain near the coast and for southeast Mass. As temperatures drop Sunday night into Monday, the system wraps up with some snow showers. Snow totals will range from 1-6″ for most of us. Generally 3-6″ north of the Mass Pike, and 1-3″ south of it. Higher totals will be found across southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire.

Here’s a look at high temperatures for Sunday. It will be breezy making it feel much chillier with the wet weather.

Get ready for some cold air next week. Mornings start off in the single digits and end the day just in the 20s!

-Melanie Black