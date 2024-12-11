BOSTON (WHDH) - Break out your umbrellas, rain boats and coats – a messy day of rain and wind is in store for Eastern Massachusetts.

Strong winds are expected in the afternoon and evening Wednesday as temperatures surge into the lower 60s, with gusts from 40 to 60 miles per hour, creating the chance of tree damage and power outages.

Rain is forecasted to taper off just after midnight.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)