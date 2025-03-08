Welcome to the weekend! After yesterday’s strong wind, the wind will stay a weather headline. It just won’t be nearly as strong as yesterday. Tomorrow, the wind comes down a bit, but it stays breezy. Both days are dry and seasonably chilly.

There’s a cold front that’s in the process of moving across southern New England. Some of us will see a flurry. More of us see clouds. With the cold front passing, the breeze will switch from the southwest to northwest, and the wind will pick up. Wind will gust 35 to near 40 mph at times. That will make it feel cooler than actual air temperatures. We started off in the upper 20s this morning. Highs make it into the upper 30s/near 40. Temperatures will fall this afternoon, and the wind will make it feel like the 20s.

Tomorrow might be a more comfortable day to be outside. The wind won’t be as strong with gusts 20-30 mph. Temperatures start off cold then reach near 40/low 40s. We’ll see sun and clouds.

Overnight, we spring forward! We’ll start off with a later sunrise past 7 am, then see a later sunset closer to 7 pm.

The breeze lingers next week. It is March after all, our windiest month! It’s a mostly dry and quiet week. There could be a few sprinkles toward the end of the week, but that’s it. The highlight of the week will be the mild temperatures likely in the 50s/near 60.

Shout-out to the third grade at Nelson Place School in Worcester! We talked all things weather during my school visit this week. They asked a lot of great questions!

-Melanie Black