Windy weather, snow in parts of northern New England

Parts of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont are expecting wind gusts up to 50 miles an hour, and snow fell in northern Vermont, with more on the way, the National Weather Service said Monday.

The wind advisories issued were in effect through 7 p.m. The weather service said tree limbs could be blown down and power there was the possibility of power outages. Some areas got hail Monday morning.

“We are extremely mindful that early voting is occurring in many areas, and we want to help ensure a smooth process as election activity enters its closing hours today and tomorrow,” Alec O’Meara, a spokesperson for Unitil in New Hampshire, said in a statement. “Our crews will be standing by and ready to work with first responders as the winds pick up later today.”

In Vermont, the state Agency of Transportation says Route 108 between Stowe and Cambridge has been closed due to the snowy conditions. The closure of the road in the fall is an unofficial marker of the beginning of winter driving conditions.

More than 10 inches of snow is expected to fall in parts of Vermont through Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)