BOSTON (WHDH) - The wing tips of two airplanes came into contact with each other at Logan International Airport in Boston Monday, according to Massport.

SKY7-HD was live above Terminal E, where the two planes touched. Passengers were taken off both of the planes so the aircraft could be checked for damage, Massport said.

No injuries were reported, the airport operator said.

No additional information was immediately available.

