The winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot has come forward.

The ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine on January 13, according to the state’s lottery.

The winner is taking the cash option, which is worth more than $723 million before taxes.

The Mega Millions’ jackpot is the second largest-ever, surpassed only by the record of $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018, the lottery said. It topped the billion-dollar mark after nearly three months with no winning ticket drawn.

The last jackpot was won at $502 million on October 14, 2022, when there were two winning tickets from California and Florida.

