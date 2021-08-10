BOSTON (WHDH) - The winners of the state’s second “Mass VaxMillions” giveaway visited the Massachusetts Lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Monday to claim their prizes.

Donna McNulty, a longtime employee of a small publishing and software company in Billerica, was selected as the $1 million winner of the giveaway, Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week.

McNulty says she received her vaccine to protect herself and a friend who is at high risk for COVID due to health issues.

McNulty added that she plans to use her winnings to support preparing for her retirement in December 2022.

Dylan Barron, a student at Blue Hills Regional Technical School, was awarded a $300,000 scholarship grant for getting his vaccine. He is going into his junior year and is studying automotive.

Barron says he is still exploring what school he will be attending after graduating.

Barron explained that he got vaccinated to keep his family, friends, himself, and anyone he comes in contact with safe.

There are still three more chances to win with drawings being held every Monday through Aug. 23.

Eligible residents can enter the giveaway at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. For residents who do not have access to the internet or require assistance, a call center will be available to assist with the registration process. Workers will be available in English and Spanish, and 100 additional languages will be available through translators.

The live call center can be reached by calling 2-1-1 during the below hours:

Monday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Residents must be fully vaccinated before registering, but those who are not vaccinated by the registration date for a certain drawing will still have the opportunity to complete vaccination and register for subsequent drawings.

Residents only have to enter once to qualify for all drawings occurring after the date of their registration. As of Thursday, a total of 2.4 million people had registered.

There are hundreds of vaccination locations across the state, with appointments and walk-ins widely available.

