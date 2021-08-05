BOSTON (WHDH) - (WHDH) — One vaccinated person is now $1 million richer thanks to the “Massachusetts VaxMillions” giveaway.

The state is set to announce the $1 million winner of the giveaway Thursday after holding its second drawing Monday.

A second winner between the ages of 12 and 17 years will also be awarded a $300,000 scholarship grant.

There are still three more chances to win with drawings being held every Monday through Aug. 23.

Darrell Washington, 63, won $1 million in the first drawing and 15-year-old Daniela Maldonado was awarded a $300,000 scholarship grant.

Eligible residents can enter the giveaway at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. For residents who do not have access to the internet or require assistance, a call center will be available to assist with the registration process. Workers will be available in English and Spanish, and 100 additional languages will be available through translators.

The live call center can be reached by calling 2-1-1 during the below hours:

Monday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Residents must be fully vaccinated before registering, but those who are not vaccinated by the registration date for a certain drawing will still have the opportunity to complete vaccination and register for subsequent drawings.

Residents only have to enter once to qualify for all drawings occurring after the date of their registration.

There are hundreds of vaccination locations across the state, with appointments and walk-ins widely available.

