BELCHERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Someone who stopped at a Stop & Shop for a lottery ticket in western Massachusetts won the latest Mega Millions prize, according to state lottery officials.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said the sole winner of the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot bought their ticket at the grocery store on Hannum Street in Belchertown before Tuesday’s drawing.

The prize, won via Quic Pic ticket with numbers 33-41-47-50-62 and MegaBall 20, comes with a cash option of $16.3 million.

Per the Mass Lottery, it was the fourth Mega Millions jackpot to be won in-state since 2002. The last Mass. winner was in Hyannis in October 2012, splitting a $61 million prize with another ticket sold in California.

Before that, a $32 million winner was sold in Dorchester in August 2011, seven years after a colossal $294 million jackpot was won in July 2004 in Lowell.

For selling the most recent winning ticket, the Stop & Shop in Belchertown will receive a $50,000 bonus.

