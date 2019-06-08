(WHDH) — Someone who purchased a Mega Million ticket in California woke up Saturday morning a multi-millionaire.

The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were 17, 19, 27, 40 and 68 with a Mega Ball number of 2 and a three-times Megaplier.

Along with the sole $530 million jackpot ticket sold in California, tickets bought in Arizona, California and Washington are worth $1 million after matching the first five numbers.

This jackpot marks the largest won since the $1.5 billion jackpot last October.

