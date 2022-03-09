BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of winning lottery tickets with six-figure prizes were sold in the Bay State on Tuesday.

A $650,000 prize was won on “$1,000,000 Winter Winnings” ticket sold at Big Y Express in Wilbraham and a $100,000 prize was won on a “$100,00 Money Multiplier” sold at Mr. Mike’s Restaurant in Haverhill, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

There was a “Power Play Cashword 2021” ticket with a winning prize of $50,00 sold at Sam’s Food Store in Seekonk.

Eight other lottery tickets with $10,000 prizes were also sold at various stores across the state.

Four winning lottery tickets with $100,000 prizes were sold in the Bay State on Monday.

