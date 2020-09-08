‘Winter is coming’: Nearly 1 in 4 Mass. restaurants have already closed; survivors fear colder weather shutting patios

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly one quarter of restaurants across Massachusetts have permanently closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and industry groups are calling for aid so the remainder can survive the winter and the loss of outdoor dining.

“Not to get too ‘Game of Thrones’ about it, but winter is coming,” said Bob Luz, president of the Massachusetts Restaurants Association. “We are begging the state and federal government for assistance so [restaurants] can survive the next few months.”

Luz said 3,600 of the 16,000 restaurants that existed in the greater Massachusetts area before the pandemic have already shut down for good after coronavirus restrictions left them closed for months.

Eateries with available outdoor space have relied on patio dining to bring in business, but that option will soon be affected by chilly temperatures and winter weather.

“After October when we have to go inside, I don’t know what we’re going to do at that point,” said Steve Costa of Cafe Bella Porto. “We’re going to have half of what we had. I don’t know if we’ll be able to make the rent after that.”

Palao DiGiovanni of Massimino’s in the North End is hoping to keep his patio going with extra heat.

“One option can be some gas units, maybe if we cover it with something like a a tent or put some walls to have it more closed, it would be good during the colder time,” DiGiovanni said.

But Costa is wary of how heaters could be dangerous, saying that, “I have a phobia about things like that. Somebody might knock it over or something and all of a sudden it’s a new headache.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)