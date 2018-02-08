PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WHDH) — The Olympic games may be ready to heat up, but the host city is cooling down.

Plunging temperatures are causing South Korean officials to issue a country-wide cold weather alert.

With the games set to be the coldest in decades, officials are putting new technology in place to keep athletes and spectators warm.

Even NASA has a team at the games to monitor conditions.

“We brought several instruments including dual polarized, dual frequency, dual polarized Doppler radar,” said Manuel Vega of NASA. “The event is a big concern, so I think that’s one of the primary reasons for providing all this coverage in the area. Driving conditions, hypothermia, frostbite.”

American athletes will wear battery powered coats for the opening ceremony to remain warm.

